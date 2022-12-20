INDIANAPOLIS – It was another seasonal day with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s! We have one more quiet day to get your holiday shopping done and travel before a major winter storm impacts the area.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20s with a few clouds. Winds will be light.

Quiet Wednesday, prepare now

Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will remain calm at 5-10 mph. This is the last day of quiet weather, get that shopping done and travel on this day if you can. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Here are some things to remember to prepare for the storm

Have a winter safety kit in your car: this should include extra clothes, blankets, water, non-perishable food, a weather radio, and anything you might need in case you get trapped in your car.

Fuel up! Fill your tank before the storm arrives to ensure you have plenty to keep the car running in case you get stuck.

Winterize your home: cover and take in all plants, cover your outdoor faucet to ensure pipes won’t freeze, keep your heat on inside, and open cabinet doors to ensure pipes won’t freeze.

Have plenty of non-perishable food that doesn’t need to be cooked in case you lose power

Winter Storm Watch issued in Indiana

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of central Indiana from Thursday evening at 4 p.m. until Saturday morning at 7 a.m. NOW is the time to prepare and change any travel plans. Roads will be slick and conditions will be poor for any traveling.

Rain begins Thursday, temperatures plummet

Rain begins on Thursday with temperatures well above freezing. With the rain coming first, the roads cannot be pre-treated, as the rain will wash away any pretreatment. Temperatures plummet into the evening and overnight. This happens very quickly. A flash freeze is likely. Then, the heavy snow and gusty winds move in. With this in mind, visibility will be low and traveling will be nearly impossible all day Friday.

Blizzard-like conditions Friday in Indiana

Wind gusts up to 55 mph are not out of the question across central Indiana. This will bring blizzard-like conditions to the state. In order for a Blizzard Warning to be issued, there needs to be sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or more for at least 3 hours with considerable falling or blowing snow to reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This will likely be achieved on Friday. Winter headlines will be updated in the coming day or so. Traveling is not recommended.

Snow continues into Friday night and Saturday morning. By the time all is said and done, 6″+ across the area is not out of the question. Totals still need to be nailed down a little better before we release a map.

Arctic blast, bitterly cold temperatures in Indiana

Another big weather headline is the cold. Temperatures will plummet Thursday night into the single digits with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Highs on Friday will be in the single digits with dangerously low wind chills once again. Overnight lows will be below zero.

Holiday weekend forecast

Saturday, highs will be in the single digits with wind chills still below zero. Lows will drop below zero once again. Christmas looks quiet, finally, but with highs only in the lower teens.