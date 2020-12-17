Snow moving out but slick spots remain a concern

Wednesday brought the first measurable snowfall to Indianapolis since March 14th. December 2020 had been snow-free until now. The last time we had to wait so long into the month before getting a measurable snowfall was back in 2014. The 16th was the date in that year as well that snapped the streak when 0.1″ was measured in Indy. We received a lot more than that this year. As of early Wednesday evening, the official total in Indianapolis has come to 1.7″, with many locations in the surrounding counties that received higher totals. Cities in our northern counties peaked with snowfall totals over 4″ in several spots.

This is nothing compared to the major storm that is barreling down on the northeast. Over a dozen states are under some sort of winter weather alert and Winter Storm Warnings stretch from northwestern North Carolina to the southern tip of Maine. Some areas from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island could see well over a foot of snow, combined with gusty winds.

Scattered light snow showers this evening will diminish to flurries with the possibility for freezing drizzle at times. Be careful if you’ll be traveling tonight or Thursday morning. Slick spots are very possible.

The chill hangs on several more days before a warmup gets underway. By the weekend, afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 40s and we’ll be near 50-degrees by early next week. The warmup doesn’t last long. Temperatures are set to plunge again just before Christmas and we could even see light snow showers by mid next week.