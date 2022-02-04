Snow moving out; bitter cold air settles in

The winter storm is pulling away. Winter Storm Warnings have expired for the state and a Winter Weather Advisory expired for most of our area at 7 a.m. Wayne and Fayette counties will continue with and Advisory through 10 a.m. While the snow has largely eased, we are still tracking a few bands of snow traveling over the state. Only light new accumulations expected from the snow this morning.

Roads still aren’t great. Some lanes have been cleared, but many roads are still covered in snow and slow-moving! Blowing snow will also remain a concern, particularly through the morning hours. Allow more time to head into work/destination.

Impressive snowfall totals out of this system. Take a look at some of these 2-day snow reports. 14″+ in some locations.

With all that powdery snow on the ground and breezy winds out of the north this morning, blowing and drifting will continue to make clearing the roads difficult. Winds will ease into the afternoon. Along with the wind, additional light snowfall will continue through mid morning, primarily south of I-70 and snowfall totals in these locations could rise by roughly another inch.

We’re dry into the afternoon as temperatures stay steady in the teens. We’ll even see a little sunshine before clouds fill back in this evening. Aside from clearing the roads, the focus into the weekend is the very cold air settling in. By early Saturday morning, many locations will see air temperatures below zero with wind chills several degrees colder.