Snow moving into Indiana Wednesday

Live Guardian Radar is getting active this morning as a wintry mix moves in. We’ll have snow in the northern counties with a mix downtown and starting as light rain in our southern counties. We’ll see more widespread snow as we get closer to lunchtime.

Most of us are at or a little above freezing this morning so it’ll be a few hours before we completely changeover to snow.

Futureview shows the transition continuing at lunchtime. Indianapolis will be supporting snow by then but Columbus will still be struggling to changeover.

When the snow is done by Wednesday night, our totals will be between 0 and 5 inches. Highest totals will be in our northern counties as we will start with snow a little earlier there. 1-2 inches of snow will accumulate in Indianapolis. That doesn’t sound like much but it’s just enough to cause problems on the roads so prepare for a tough drive home. Take along your snow brush! You’ll need it later

The snow will wrap up Wednesday evening and temperatures will drop well into the low 20s which will make for a cold start to Thursday morning.

We could have a few flurries on Thursday and wind could blow snow back onto the roads but no new accumulations are expected. We should be in the 40s this time of year but we won’t even get above freezing on Thursday.

Temperatures will struggle on Friday, too. It does look like we’ll head in the right direction this weekend as we climb back above freezing on Saturday and return to normal by Sunday. Milder temperatures will bring more rain at the start of next week.