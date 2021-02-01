Snow lightening up; frigid air heading our way

The weekend’s snow event helped put a dent in our snowfall deficit. Now we’re only about seven inches behind the average. We’ve still had under ten inches of snow this season.

Slushy accumulations mean you’ll need to wear boots so you don’t end up with soaked feet for the entirety of your morning. Also bundle up because wind chills will be in the teens all day.

Still below average but quieter on Tuesday. Partly to mostly sunny sky will be most welcome! That being said, we won’t get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will begin to wash away the snow on Thursday but another wintery mix is possible Friday – at this point it looks minimal. This weekend: frozen tundra conditions. Absolutely bitter cold with air temperatures slipping to the single-digits Saturday night into Sunday morning. Please note: some models are showing numbers even COLDER than that. We are watching to see which way that trends and will be updating you regularly.