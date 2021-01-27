Heavy snow fell across southern Indiana; very cold Thursday morning

11pm Update:

The snow has ended for central Indiana and low temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.

A storm system moving by to our south is now spreading snow across the southern half of the state. Light snow will be likely through the evening rush hour. The main energy with the storm will stay well south of Indiana, so snow accumulation will be mainly south of I-70. North of I-70, a few flurries will be possible.

The heaviest snow fell in Lawrence County.

