INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV-TV) – We’re waking up to snow showers in Central Indiana! It’s been a cold start to April so far, but warmer air is on the way. We’re tracking summer-like heat once this snow passes through.

Snowy start to the weeekend

Snow showers are present across Central Indiana. Many woke up to either rain or mixed precipitation Friday morning. We’ll see more of scattered rain showers just after lunch time. By 2 PM, rain becomes widely scattered

More snow on Saturday

Overnight Friday into early Saturday will feature more snow chances. This will occur especially in the hours when the sun is not out. At 5 AM Saturday, a small burst of snow appears to start the day off with cloudy skies. By noon, that will turn to more mixed precipitation. During the evening hours, we see things try to dry out closer to 6 PM. By late Saturday night, skies will start to become more clear as we dry out.

Winter-like profile again tomorrow

The colder air sticks with us through the start of the weekend. Saturday will feature more cold temperatures in the low 40s. That will keep us a good 20 degrees below normal. Oh, not to mention… more snow showers occurring throughout the morning as well!

Straight from winter to summer

We’re going to do a 180 heading into next week. Temperatures and precipitation go from winter-like modes straight into summer. We go from highs in the 40s and snow showers on Friday and Saturday, to sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s in the middle of next week. There is one “normal” day in the forecast, however. JUST ONE! This Sunday, we are expecting seasonal temperatures in the low 60s.