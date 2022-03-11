It’s been a snowy start for many in central Indiana Friday morning. These snow showers have been light and mainly confined to areas north of I-70. We haven’t seen a lot of accumulation at this point, nor is all that much expected. What we have seen accumulate has been primarily on grassy surfaces and bridges/overpasses. Many of the roads out there are just wet at this time but still use caution. There will be some slick spits around. It’s recommended that you allow yourself extra time for your morning commute if you live north of I-70.

This is a widespread storm system that has prompted the issuance of many Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings across a large portion of the United States. However, like we’ve seen many times this Winter season, these advisories and warnings just skirt around central Indiana.

Drier air mixing in this morning will cause these snow showers to ease and we get into a lull with only isolated snow showers and a mix by late morning. However, around the lunch hour, more moisture starts to stream back in and we’re expecting a band to begin setting up near the I-70 corridor before it shifts south into the afternoon. Impacts this afternoon and for the evening commute, will be near and south of I-70. Overall snowfall totals by the time this system pulls away late tonight will be on the light side. Most only see accumulations up to 1″, while our far southeastern counties could see higher amounts of 1″ to 2″.

Unfortunately, the snow showers aren’t the only wintry type of weather being thrown our way. Temperatures tank tonight on gusty northwest winds. Air temperatures drop to the mid teens early Saturday but winds gusting near 25 mph will send wind chills down to near and below ZERO as start our weekend.

We’ll see quite the spread in temperatures this weekend. Saturday will be flirting with a record cold MAX temperature. The current record is 24° for the date, set back in 1932. We’re looking at a high of only 25°. We could also see some isolated lake effect snow showers around. Unless you’re a big fan of a winter-feel in March, you’ll likely prefer Sunday over Saturday. Winds remain breezy but winds shifting out of the southwest will warm us back into the 50s, and the warmup comes with sunshine.

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. Set your clocks ahead 1 hour Saturday night before you go to bed. Daylight Saving Time officially goes into effect at 2 AM Sunday morning. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

We keep the milder stretch rolling on with mid 50s Monday and Tuesday. Widely scattered showers will be around Tuesday but the day still isn’t a washout. We have a real treat headed our way Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s.