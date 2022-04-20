INDIANAPOLIS – On this date just last year, we were dealing with record snowfall and record cold temperatures!

Snowfall in Indy

Snow started to fall during the afternoon and evening hours across Indiana. It was heavy at times and did reduce visibility to travelers. However, warm ground temperatures kept the roads clear and the snow melted as it fell. Indianapolis did pick up 2″ of snowfall shattering the old record of a trace, back in 1953.

Record snowfall on April 20, 2021.

This was the most snowfall so late in the season since May of 1989. This was the second-highest snowfall seen on or after April 20. The most snowfall on record for on or after April 20 was 2.4″ set back on May 2, 1897.

Record cold temperatures

Very cold air for the second half of April interacted with a low-pressure system bringing the snow to Indiana. Temperatures for the morning of April 21 dropped to 26°. The old record was 28° set way back in 1907.