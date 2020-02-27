Snow blowing back onto roads; cold air pours in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Still cleaning up snow across central Indiana this morning. We had totals as high as 6 inches near Tipton with only 2.5 inches in Castleton. Many roads have been cleared, but the wind today could blow snow back onto the roads and refreezing of the slush could also cause slick spots today. Don't underestimate the roads and sidewalks this morning.

We'll still have a few flurries today, but no more accumulating snow is expected.

This morning is colder than yesterday morning! Cold air is sliding in easier over the new layer of snow and we're expecting to stay below freezing all day. Wind chills are mainly in the teens this morning and will stay in the teens most of the day.

Dew points are in the 20s. Make sure you drink lots of water and bring along your lip balm because of such dry air in place.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s in a few days, but that'll mean more moisture in the air to support rain. We'll have rain chances each of the first three days of next week. More mud!

Cold Saturday morning but temperatures will improve after that. Sunday looks pretty great with a partly sunny sky and a high of 50 degrees. We should be in the mid 40s this time of the year, so a high of 50 sounds pretty good.