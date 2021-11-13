Snow and mixed precipitation to close out the weekend

It was a struggle for most cities across central Indiana to make it out of the 30s today. We did have a few to make it into the low 40s, but not many (Shelbyville 41, Muncie 40, Greenwood 40). Here are a few cities that had cooler highs from Saturday afternoon. The normal high temperature at this point in November is 53 degrees.

Tomorrow, we have more cold, wet, and windy weather headed our way. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s once again.

The big story along with the ridiculously cold weather for this point in November is the first sight of flurries Friday, and that we expect more flurries and even snow showers for Sunday. Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, we could spot light snow showers, along with mixed precipitation. As early as 3 AM, and potentially lasting to lunch time for a chance to see snow.

After the best snow chances subside, it dries out a bit with light flurries/snow flakes, cold rain, and a wintry mix at times. It will just be more isolated.

Monday will remain cold as well, however, an upcoming warm front will very briefly warm temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s by the middle of the week. Immediately after that, we swing our temperatures right back down into the 40s to close the week out.