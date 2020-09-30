Small rain chances and chilly temperatures

No foggy conditions expected this morning as temperatures are staying a little milder than they did Tuesday morning. Chilly enough for a jacket and no judgement if you turn on the heat in your car. Highs will climb to about 70 Wednesday afternoon. That’ll be a couple of degrees better than Tuesday but still just below the average.

We can’t rule out a stray shower in our northern counties today or on Thursday in our southern counties. Neither rain chance is anything that’ll put a dent in our nearly three inch monthly rain deficit. Under a tenth of an inch of new rain is likely to accumulate. The next best chance for rain finally arrives in the form of cold rain on Sunday.

Temperatures will be a bit colder Friday morning. In fact, that and Saturday morning could be the coldest air we’ve felt since the beginning of May. May have to actually turn on the heat overnight…