Skies brighten today as temperatures turn warmer

It was a soggy weekend across central Indiana. More than an inch of rain fell at the Indianapolis Airport on Saturday and Sunday! Our rainfall for the month is now up to 2.22”, making the total 0.87” above normal to-date. Rain chances will decline today and a dry stretch will begin in central Indiana.

Skies are going to brighten today and turn partly cloudy this afternoon. The sunshine will help temperatures rise a bit more compared to Sunday. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

The mostly clear sky tonight, light winds and lows near 40° may mean patchy frost may develop in some of our outlying, rural communities. Chilly mornings remain in the mix for the next several days. At times, they may even fall back into the 30s!

Temperatures will turn mild on Tuesday and then drop a bit midweek. There will be many dry hours to enjoy outside during the school week. However, shower chances will rise again by the weekend.