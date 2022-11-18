INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with a few flurries around. We will see the sun today, still cold though, with more sunshine and warmth next week!

Cold, some clouds Friday

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy today as well with winds up to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle teens.

Single-digit feel-like temperatures

Temperatures will drop into the teens over the next few nights. Winds will be breezy so feel-like temperatures will drop into the single digits on both Saturday and Sunday morning. Dress in layers and cover as much skin as possible if you have to be out during those times.

Snow and flurries still possible

Some light snow flurries are possible Saturday evening into the overnight. This will likely be the last round of snow for the next 7 days as temperatures warm back up to seasonal levels.

Gradual warming trend into Thanksgiving

30s stick around into Sunday. 40s and 50s return Monday and continue at least into Thanksgiving with sunshine for most of the week! A few evening showers are possible on Thanksgiving.