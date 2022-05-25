INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve seen showers & a few strong storms impact Central Indiana today. A few instances of damaging wind gusts have been recorded as these storms rolled through. Our weather will calm a bit overnight, but rain is not done with us yet.

Wet weather to end the week

Showers will remain in the area as we head into the start of Thursday. This is due to a low pressure system to our west, which is rather slow moving. A gray sky will start things off with temperatures in the mid 60s. It will be another humid day, though not as warm with only modest afternoon clearing. Highs will end up in the mid 70s as a result. Morning showers will give way to a few afternoon downpours & storms though severe weather is unlikely. Our sky will remain gray as we head into the evening and overnight.

Friday will be the final day this low pressure system and dreary weather hangs around. Clouds & showers will be present through at the least the morning if not a good portion of the afternoon. Drier air will begin to fill in later though and we can hope to see some sun before the evening. Conditions at the track may not be great for carb day, but it will not be a washout. Highs remain cooler in the upper 60s.

Race weekend looking beautiful

Saturday will be a major step forward in our weather as the sun begins to return and highs reach the mid to upper 70s. It will be much drier and comfortable outside too. Then finally it’s race day on Sunday! We will warm into the low to mid 80s for the big event under a mostly sunny sky. It will be warm and comfortable out there, though do be prepared for a breeze in the afternoon.