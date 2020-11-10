Showers, storms and colder air are on the way to central Indiana tonight; Here comes Tropical Storm Eta

Indianapolis reached a high of 77 degrees Tuesday, breaking the record of 75 degree set in 1949. It was the third day in a row with a new record high. This marks the first time in the city’s history for three consecutive record highs in the month of November.

As the cold front moves across the state tonight we’ll have clouds and scattered showers. Strong storms and winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will be possible through Midnight. Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall Wednesday afternoon, and our weather will return to where it should be this time of year with highs in the 50s for the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Eta became the 12th tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. this year as it moved across the southern tip of Florida this weekend. Now in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm will move over warm water and gain strength before making landfall again along the Florida panhandle later this week.

