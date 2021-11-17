Showers overnight, chilly end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off mild and almost a bit sticky with temperatures topping off in the 60s today. As we head into the overnight hours temperatures will tumble thanks to a cold front that will also bring showers tonight.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with showers and clouds around. Showers will move out early in the morning Thursday.

Thursday clouds will decrease but it will be noticeably chilly. Temperatures will only top off in the middle 40s. Winds will be gusty, making it feel even colder. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

Friday will be sunny but still chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

This weekend temperatures will top off in the 50s with showers likely on Sunday.

Some flurries will be possible on Monday.