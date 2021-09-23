Showers moving out; temperatures turn mild this afternoon

The storm system that brought the heavy rainfall to central Indiana on Wednesday is on its way out and skies will brighten as the day goes on. This morning, there is still a slight shower chance, mainly north/northeast of downtown Indianapolis. The rain chances will decline this afternoon. Cloud cover will break apart closer to Kokomo, Muncie and New Castle after the lunch hour.

On Wednesday, the showers and clouds kept temperatures in the 50s across central Indiana. Temperatures will improve this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Temperatures today will be trending more than 10 degrees below average for the date.

The best weather of the week arrives tomorrow as high pressure settles over the Midwest. Skies will become mostly sunny and temperatures will be comfortable. Highs will reach into the lower 70s. The weather will remain pleasant for Friday night football games across the area.

A quick-moving system is going to pass over the state Saturday morning, and it will bring us another opportunity for rain. Most of the activity is going to push east of the area by Saturday afternoon.