INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies moving in. We keep the mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon with showers likely too. Temperatures will stay above average until the end of the week.

Showers and mild temperatures

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the middle 40s this afternoon and climb through the overnight hours. Showers will stick around into the afternoon and evening hours as well. Winds will be breezy out of the south and east at 10-15 mph.

.25″-.50″ of rainfall is possible across central Indiana by the time the rain moves out of here. This is great news for our drought conditions!

Breezy and mild Tuesday

Temperatures Tuesday will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average for this time of year. It will be breezy with winds out of the south and west at 5-15 mph under mostly cloudy skies. Overall a dry and mild day ahead for Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

More rain and snow showers

By Wednesday, showers return late in the day. Heavy rainfall is possible with this round associated with a stronger storm system. This will bring us heavy rain, gusty winds, and eventually colder temperatures for Thursday. Some passing snow showers will be possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. This weekend looks seasonal and dry with highs in the 40s.