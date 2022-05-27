The same storm system that brought showers and storms to central Indiana the past two days will keep rainfall around today. The core of low pressure is going to slide over central Indiana today, which means showers are going to linger through the afternoon along with cloud cover.

Central Indiana is now situated on the cooler side of the system and temperatures will trend cooler as a result. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 60s, nearly 10 degrees below average for the date!

Conditions will improve overnight as the rain moves out and cloud cover decreases! We will kick off the holiday weekend with cool temperatures. Lows are going to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight.

Pleasant weather arrives on Saturday with comfortable highs in the mid-70s. The temperatures crank back up for the Indy 500 and Memorial Day. Highs in will reach the mid-80s both days, then peak near 90° on Tuesday!