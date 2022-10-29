INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday at a glance

Sunday rain showers

Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.

The drought spreads

Drought conditions have worsened across the state since last week’s report. Now over half of the state (66.8%) is looking at a moderate drought, while the entire state is at least abnormally dry. Bloomington is about 2.5″ under normal rainfall totals just for the month of October. Indianapolis is 1.74″ short on rain this month.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

After a cooler wrap to the weekend, more mild weather will take place by the middle of this upcoming week, as we go back to dry conditions with partly sunny skies.