Showers exit mid-morning; tracking sunny stretch this week

We had a few spotty showers during the overnight hours and the additional clouds kept temperatures 10 to 15 degrees warmer compared to Monday morning. Temperatures will stay in the mid-40 early in the day as shower chances decline mid-morning.

Skies will brighten as we head into the afternoon as temperatures rise near 60° in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Indians have their home opener tonight! The weather is going to be dry this evening as temperatures drop into the upper 50s at the beginning of the game.

The clearing sky overnight and light winds will help temperatures to dip down into the mid-30s. The record low for the date in Indianapolis is 33°, meaning near-record lows are possible early Wednesday morning.

High pressure will settle into the Midwest the next few days and bring us a break from rain until the weekend. Temperatures will also gradually rise during the second half of the workweek. Highs near 70° will return to central Indiana by this Friday and Saturday!