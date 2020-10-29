Showers end Thursday night; brighter days ahead

Our wet and dreary stretch of weather is coming to an end tonight. Indianapolis has recorded at least a trace of rain in 10 of the last 12 days. Thursday’s rainfall totals brought in more than an inch of rain across the southern half of central Indiana.

Our rainy spell has brought significant improvements to this Thursday’s update of the Drought Monitor. Now, only 65% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry or in a moderate drought. That’s down from 90% last week. However, there’s still work to be done as much of the moderate drought conditions reside across portions of central Indiana.

We’re going to have to wait awhile to get more rainfall. Showers exit Thursday night, and we return to brighter skies for Friday. The sun will be out, but temperatures remain cold to end the week with highs only reaching the upper 40s Friday afternoon.

Halloween is looking fantastic on Saturday, but we’ll be feeling another dip in the temperatures by the close of the weekend.