Showers easing; turning drier and cooler

After a very wet start to Thursday, showers are easing and we’ll salvage some dry time for the second half of the day. Even as we dry out, this isn’t a great day to run the mower across your lawn. Indianapolis has picked up a healthy 0.84″ of rainfall just from this morning, while Kokomo received a whopping 1.80″! Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, some locations have picked up over 3″ of rainfall. Those yards will need some time to dry out. Widely scattered showers will continue into the afternoon, so don’t put the umbrella away just yet. However, by the late afternoon and evening, most locations will be dry.

A cold front is passing through the state today. In the wake of the front, we are turning to drier but also cooler conditions. In combination with cooler northwesterly winds, skies clearing tonight will allow heat to escape from the surface very quickly. Expect temperatures by early Friday morning to be running ~15° to 20° cooler than they were Thursday morning, as we start the day out in the mid 40s.

The work week closes much cooler than it started but it will still be pleasant outside. Friday will be breezy with plenty of sunshine, along with a few clouds, and temperatures peaking in the mid 60s during the afternoon.

Most of the weekend is looking fantastic. A new warmup gets underway and we’ll see dry conditions for Saturday. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days this weekend, with highs in the mid 70s. However, showers are expected to arrives as we head into the afternoon. Nonetheless, there will still be plenty of dry time to spend outdoors early in the day.