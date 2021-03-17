Showers develop this evening; heavy rain and windy conditions Thursday

While we will have some nice weather today, it will be sandwiched between pockets of dense fog this morning and showers developing late afternoon and evening. These are tricky travel conditions that you’ll want to allow extra time for in your AM/PM commute.

Fog will start to mix out of the area by late morning and we’ll even have some peeks of sunshine at times. However, mostly cloudy skies wills persist for the day as high temperatures rise into the low and mid 60s this afternoon.

A significant severe weather outbreak is expected today. Especially in parts of the deep south. If you have family or friends in these highlighted areas below, make sure they have a safety plan in place. Violent, long-tracked tornadoes possible this afternoon and evening, most likely in the “high risk” zone. These storms will continue to track east and bring the potential for severe weather, including tornadoes through Thursday morning as they near the east coast.

This is a good reminder that severe weather season is upon us. Know your severe weather plan and discuss it with your family! Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts, such as our WXAuthority App and a weather radio.

Rain chances will be on the rise as showers will likely start to develop in our southern counties by the late afternoon and early evening. These showers will lift north through the evening and provide some heavy downpours at times.

Winds will start picking up overnight as rainfall coverage increases and intensifies. A few gusty thunderstorms are possible with winds gusting to 50 mph not out of the question. It will be a rough start to Thursday. Plan on taking the rain jacket and allowing yourself extra time out the door. Along with the wind and rain, flooding will also be a concern tomorrow as heavy rainfall rates will be in play. By Thursday afternoon, many locations could easily see over an inch of rainfall.

As this system pivots off to the east, colder air will be mixing in behind it. Wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain Thursday evening is possible. We close out the last day of winter on Friday with cool but calmer conditions. Sunshine will break out and highs will rise into the mid 40s. A warmup gets underway to open spring on Saturday and we see mid 60s return early next week.