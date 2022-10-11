Temperatures were milder to start the day with lows in the 50s for many locations across central Indiana. Cloud cover is also increasing this morning as a wave of light rain inches closer to our western border. Most of the state will remain dry today and will only see the additional clouds. However, areas west and northwest of Indianapolis will see a shot at spotty showers today.

Highs this afternoon will recover nicely and reach into the lower to mid-70s. With clouds around this evening and tonight, temperatures will not drop nearly as much as they have the past few mornings. Most locations should stay in the mid-60s this evening. Lows are going to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few showers will be around at times overnight.

Rain chances will rise much more on Wednesday as the storm complex slides over the Midwest. On and off showers are expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Storms are going to fire-up ahead of the cold front on Wednesday evening and may potentially turn strong. Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats.

Rain totals should stay below 0.75″ for most of the area. The highest totals will likely be concentrated in our northwestern counties.

Wind speeds will pick up behind the cold and temperatures will tumble. Lows will drop back into the mid to upper 30s early Friday morning. Temperatures will struggle to rise back into the mid-50s Friday afternoon and 60s on Saturday.