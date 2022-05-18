INDIANAPOLIS – Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off with scattered showers around, grab the rain gear before you head out the door this morning. It is warm with temperatures in the middle 60s.

Strong storms are possible, heavy rain possible too

Wednesday will feature showers and storms throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times and a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. It will not be a washout day but keep an eye on the sky.

Damaging winds and flooding are the primary threats with stronger storms. Flooding will mainly be a concern along and south of I-70. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Big warm-up coming

Thursday and Friday will feature a spotty storm chance each day but the major story will be the temperatures. Thursday temperatures will be in the lower 80s and by Friday winds will pick up out of the south boosting temperatures close to 90°! The record high temperature for Friday is 90, so we are going to be close to breaking that! Friday will feature breezy conditions, helping boost our temperatures as well.

Strong to severe storms Friday into Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a large area across the Midwest with a chance for strong to severe storms Friday into Saturday. We will continue to monitor this threat. It is still too early to talk about timing and totals, but something to keep an eye on for sure.

Pole Day forecast

Sunday for Pole Day looks sunny and cooler than average with temperatures in the 60s after rain moves out early in the day.