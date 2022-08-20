INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend.

Saturday at a glance

The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday showers and storms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way across central Indiana Saturday. An area of low pressure overhead will provide rainfall before we heat into the afternoon to the mid 80s. The morning starts off a little drier, then more rain activity in the afternoon picks up.





Sunday showers and storms

We’re expecting isolated areas of heavier downpours to take place on Sunday. The set up will look very similar to Saturday with a low pressure system taking control. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, but this is ahead of a bigger warm up coming next week.





Indianapolis 7-day forecast