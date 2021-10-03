Showers and thunderstorms close out the weekend

An area of low pressure overhead is supplying a cold front that gave us showers and thunderstorms Sunday. The following satellite and radar loop shows some intense thunderstorms that were spotted north of I-70:

While these storms did not turn severe, radar indicated several produced winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

Scattered showers will continue into Monday. The morning will be relatively quiet, with rain activity picking up into the afternoon hours with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tomorrow will head back into the mid 70s.