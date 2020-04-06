Showers, t-storms overnight; Severe weather threat for Tuesday

There periods of precipitation will affect Hoosiers this week. The first wave of rain and scattered t-storms will move across the state overnight through Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a breezy warm day with several dry hours and highs in the 70s.

A second wave of t-storms will move across the state Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible along with some heavy downpours. The main storm threats will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail.

We’ll have dry weather on Thursday and Friday and it will be cooler. Lows will dip into the 30s and highs will be near 50 degrees. We’ll stay cool this weekend and more rain is likely late Saturday through Sunday. Expect 1-2″ of rain this week.

This will be a very active week of weather.

Expect a breezy, mild Tuesday.

Gusty t-storms are likely across the area Tuesday night.

1-2″ of rain is likely this week.