Showers and storms tonight; clearing and cooling this weekend

Showers and storms Friday evening. Some of those storms could be stronger, with heavy downpours and gusty winds. We dry out with plenty of sunshine by Saturday morning.

We’re now at the 2nd warmest October to date (October 1-14th, historically). The average temperature so far sits at 69 degrees this month. That’s 10 degrees above the 30-year average of 59.5, where we should be this time of year.

Not only are we dealing with unseasonably warm October air, but this October has also been one of the top 10 wettest on record so far. 2021 is currently ranked 7th at 4.37″ of rain–and counting. The wettest October to date had 6.94″ so far, back in 1986. So far today, we’re just under an inch of additional rainfall in Indianapolis.

We’ll add more to these rainfall totals before the day is over. After the front finishes passing, we will clear out, dry up, and cool down drastically over the weekend.