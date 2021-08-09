Showers and storms return; very hot and humid this week

Break the umbrella back out, we have more active weather in store for us this week. Showers and thunderstorms have been tracking through Illinois this morning and we’re already seeing some pockets of rain in central Indiana. These showers will increase in coverage as we head into the early afternoon before they pull off to the east and we dry back out. This is one of those days where some, especially those that end up under thunderstorm activity, will have the potential to see some very heavy rainfall. However, these showers will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone gets wet.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop late tonight, with a few strong to severe storms possible. Continue to check back here as we monitor the potential for a cluster of storms to dive south out of Illinois into our north/northwestern counties late tonight and through the overnight hours.

It’s a very humid start to the day already and we keep the high humidity around for the next several days. Clouds and rainfall today will help temperatures Monday afternoon from being as hot. They’ll peak into the mid 80s. It’s Tuesday through Thursday that the heat will really crank up. Feels like temperatures will likely be near 100° the next several afternoons. Be careful and find ways to take breaks from the heat if you’ll be working our spending extended time outdoors.

The heat and humidity finally break by the end of the week when a cold front moves through, leaving us much more comfortable for the weekend.