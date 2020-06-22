Showers and storms return Monday night

Some big swings coming our way this week. We’ll see changes fluctuate dramatically with our temperatures, humidity and rain chances. After more than two weeks of dry conditions this month, daily rain chances are now in the forecast. We certainly need it! Parts of central Indiana are running more than 3″ below the average rainfall we typically see by this time in the month. While some areas received some helpful, heavy downpours Monday afternoon, most missed out completely.

Better chances for rain come tonight, ahead of a cold front. That front early Monday evening was positioned over Northwestern Illinois. There’s already been plenty of storm activity ahead of it Monday afternoon. Those showers and storms will move their way east and start impacting parts of central Indiana this evening, mainly after 8 PM. Showers will become more widespread overnight and a few isolated, stronger storms can’t be ruled out. Damaging winds will be the main threat with any strong storms that do develop.

By early Tuesday morning, most of the rain will have moved out. We’ll keep spotty to widely scattered, light showers around through the afternoon.

The cold front will sweep through Tuesday morning and will keep temperatures much cooler than Monday. Highs on Monday afternoon were able to reach the mid and upper 80s. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be much cooler, in the upper 70s. Humidity will also be on the decline, setting us up for a couple comfortable, cooler days.

There will be plenty of dry time this week but daily chances of rain on are also in the forecast. Rain chances will be very minimal Wednesday and Thursday. It’s Friday through the weekend we will be seeing a rise in rainfall coverage. At this time, a two-model comparison is suggesting an average of 1″ of rain over the course of these next 7 days. That still won’t be enough to makeup for our current rainfall deficit.