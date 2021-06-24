Showers and storms return Friday, flooding concerns growing into next week

Temperatures today topped off in the middle 80’s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers are moving in from the west. Those will continue to weaken tonight before another round moves in.

⚠️FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for counties in our north and west from 9PM tonight until 8AM Saturday morning. This is where the heaviest rain will fall over the next few days. As always, turn around, don't drown. @CBS4Indy @FOX59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/l8Alg6hFIZ — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) June 24, 2021

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower or two.

Friday temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with scattered showers and storms likely. The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties in a slight risk for severe weather, especially early in the day. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Showers and storms stick around all day and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring the heat and humidity with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Both days there is a chance for scattered showers but not everyone will see rain either day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday into Wednesday more showers and storms will be possible. By the time we head into Wednesday morning, 3-5″+ of rain will have already fallen. Flooding concerns are continuing to grow with already saturated soils and aggravated rivers and creeks. Stay mindful and weather aware as you head out this weekend and into the beginning of next week.