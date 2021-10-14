Showers and storms heading into Friday

Indianapolis hit a new record for warmest low temperature on October 14th. This morning, 68 degrees was the low temperature, smashing the previous record of 64 set back in 1897.

This is now the 3rd warmest October to date. You have to go back 137 years in the record books to find an October this warm from October 1st-October 13th.

Showers and thunderstorms are on the way tonight. Some of them could produce locally heavy downpours and damaging winds through the overnight hours.

A cold front will cool the air out and dry us out over the weekend.

This front will not only bring us closer to seasonal highs and lows, but we’ll dip even cooler than the averages!