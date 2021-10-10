Showers and storms headed our way

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Monday starts off cloudier in the morning hours. Sunshine takes over briefly through the afternoon for just enough time to add extra instability into the atmosphere. Late afternoon into early evening Monday, showers and thunderstorms move in. Some of those have the potential to be on the stronger side, with heavy downpours and damaging wind.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm. Sunday highs reached the low to mid 80s across central Indiana.

Most of the temperatures in the extended forecast remain higher than average, which is 68 degrees this time of year. It’s not until the weekend ahead that a cold front drops us back down to more seasonal conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Where to go for Fall Fun!

When can I trick or treat this year?

Latest News

More News