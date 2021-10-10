Showers and storms headed our way

Monday starts off cloudier in the morning hours. Sunshine takes over briefly through the afternoon for just enough time to add extra instability into the atmosphere. Late afternoon into early evening Monday, showers and thunderstorms move in. Some of those have the potential to be on the stronger side, with heavy downpours and damaging wind.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm. Sunday highs reached the low to mid 80s across central Indiana.

Most of the temperatures in the extended forecast remain higher than average, which is 68 degrees this time of year. It’s not until the weekend ahead that a cold front drops us back down to more seasonal conditions.