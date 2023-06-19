It is a cloudy and mild morning across central Indiana. There is a storm complex that is traveling over the Ohio Valley. It is producing light shower activity over our southernmost counties for the morning rush hour. The showers are expected to move northward, and closer to Indianapolis this afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms cannot be ruled out!

The nearby storm system will also keep the clouds around today with highs staying below the 80° mark near Indy and points south of the city. However, our northern and northwestern counties will have a shot at warmer temperatures due to drier conditions.

Abnormally dry conditions exist over the entire state of Indiana, but locations northwest of downtown Indy are already seeing signs of moderate to severe drought. Unfortunately, shower coverage is going to be low in our northern zones today and tonight. Most of the rainfall is going to set up over our south/southeast quadrant with totals staying below an inch for most locations.

Scattered showers will continue through the overnight and become spotty by Tuesday. The pattern is going to be a bit unsettled this week with limited shower chances in the mix at times. Our next round of steady rainfall and thunderstorms arrives at the end of the workweek. By the way, we officially kick off the summer season on Wednesday, June 21, at 10:57 a.m.!