Our week started wet with measurable rain Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but for the second day in a row high pressure brought sunny skies and warm temperatures to central Indiana Thursday. Our weather will stay warm with highs near 80° Friday, but become more active weather returns to end the week.

Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms will return to central Indiana Friday afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong and produce gusty winds. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is likely through Friday evening. Behind the cold front we’ll have sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s this weekend. Humidity will be lower this weekend and we’ll have comfortable conditions for Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

After a sunny morning, showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall Friday evening.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is likely through Friday evening.

After a warm Friday, temperatures and humidity will be lower this weekend.

Standing water, left behind by Friday’s rain, will be the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes this weekend.