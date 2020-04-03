Shower chances rise this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a much milder start to the day with temperatures being more than 10 degrees higher in Indianapolis and parts of central Indiana! We are starting off in the 40s this morning, which means you will want to have a light jacket on hand early in the day.

Live Guardian Radar is showing light shower activity this morning, but the moisture is entering a very dry atmosphere with dew points in the 40s. That means much of the rain is likely evaporating before hitting the ground. At best, there could be a few light sprinkles for the next couple hours. The White County Airport near Monticello reported light rain around 7 AM at the weather station on site.

Skies are going to be partly sunny today with above average highs in the mid-60s! It should be another great day to head outdoors to spend time with family. Wind speeds will remain light through the afternoon and evening.

More clouds are going to move into the area overnight as a cold front slowly moves toward Indiana. Rain chances will rise on Saturday because of the passing boundary. Widely scattered showers will fill into the state Saturday afternoon and evening as highs rebound into the mid-60s.

Showers will linger into early Sunday morning, but the system will quickly depart by midday. Temperatures are going to slightly decline closer to the 60° mark on Sunday in the wake of the cold front. However, highs will recover quickly to open the workweek. Temperatures will even climb back into 70s on Tuesday with a chance for thunderstorms.