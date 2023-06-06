It was another hazy day across the Hoosier State due to the wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere. It was also very warm with highs rising into the mid-80s for several communities. The air quality remains poor this evening and it may have impacts to individuals with health problems, like asthma. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s by 7 PM as more clouds build into the state.

There is going to be a chance for scattered rainfall later tonight. Rain chances near downtown Indianapolis will rise after 9 PM and will continue through the overnight hours. Skies are going to be overcast between the waves of activity. Unfortunately, the system will not dump enough rainfall to help ease the deficit. Most spots will receive less than 0.40” of rain through Wednesday morning.

Scattered rain showers will linger through midmorning Wednesday. Behind the rainfall, temperatures will be cooler, and skies are going to brighten again as clouds move away from central Indiana. The air quality will also improve as the wildfire smoke aloft retreats with the boundary!

Highs will be in the upper 70s through the end of the workweek. Our next shot at rain arrives Sunday.