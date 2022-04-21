INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll keep climbing 10 degrees day by day as we slowly make it into the 80s by the weekend. Next up: 70s for this Thursday.

Quick look at Thursday

A few spotty showers take place early Thursday, before a dry and sunny afternoon settles in. High temperatures back into the low 70s!

Rainfall estimates as showers stack through Friday night. Just over a quarter inch in Indianapolis. Higher totals north of I-70 where we expect heavier pockets of showers and storms to take place. #INwx



Also note: southerly breeze getting to work pumping in warm air to Indiana! pic.twitter.com/n7aKbNsCE1 — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) April 20, 2022

Timing out Friday rain chances

Most of the rain we see Friday will stay north of I-70. Throughout the day, you could run into a few spotty pockets of showers as early as 8 a.m. or late into the evening hours. The coverage will be very scattered in nature–we’re not expecting a big wash out by any means.

Finally past most of the average freeze dates

We’ve just now passed the point in the season where our average last freeze dates occur across central Indiana. But each of these sites have seen freezing temperatures (32° or below) as late as May 27th (a 1961 record). A good sign it’s warming up!

We’re heating up!

A warm front will bring rain showers and warmer weather to Indiana! We work on climbing about 10 degrees each day until we get to the weekend, with highs expected in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday!