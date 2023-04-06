INDIANAPOLIS – In the aftermath of severe thunderstorms across Indiana, a much warmer weather pattern is setting up.

Friday forecast

Drying out across Indiana!

The dewpoint temperatures are dropping, and dry air is making its way across the Midwest! Indiana will benefit from high pressure near by. Cooler air in place for Friday morning, with skies clearing out. This will set us up for sunshine as we head to the weekend. We’ll remain in a dry pattern for the next week ahead.

Major warming setting up

After the passage of a cold front, temperatures dropped more than 10 degrees below normal into Thursday afternoon. The good news–if you like the warmer air–temperatures will be rising 10, potentially 20 degrees above average into the middle of next week! Major ridging will be setting up overhead, and we will benefit from that here at home in Indiana. Highs will be in the upper 70s, and some may break into the 80 degree temperatures by Thursday.

Sunny, warm, and dry weekend!

Sunshine overhead is in the forecast for Easter weekend! Skies remain clear, and the weather will be dry as we begin to warm up. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be very nice in the weather department!

Indianapolis 7 day forecast