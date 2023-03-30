INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday. Some may produce severe winds and large hail.

Location of potential severe weather

The entire state of Indiana will be watched closely for development of severe storms Friday. We’ve highlighted the most likely locations to see strong thunderstorms turn severe in pink. Severe storms are expected to be scattered, and less numerous in the orange highlighted counties.

Early morning showers

While we have showers in the forecast during the morning hours of Friday, we are not expecting the severe threat to be as great in the morning hours. It will be a rainy and cloudy day overall. A brief dry break will occur in the afternoon hours before stronger storms move in during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Timeline of severe storm threat

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening, especially after sunset. The morning and afternoon hours will feature on and off showers and storms. By 9 p.m. we’ll continue to monitor radar closely for severe storm potential. The main threat includes severe winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Strong storms to west central Indiana by 10 p.m. Heavy showers and storms overhead Indianapolis by 11 p.m. This line of storms begin to push eastward by midnight.

Weather hazards Friday

Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado are all potential threats as this storm system passes. The most likely of these threats will be severe winds.

Flooding risk

Flooding will be a concern with the incoming storms Friday. Excessive rainfall will cause standing water on secondary roadways. Rivers and creeks may rise above flood level as well. Remember to turn around, don’t drown!