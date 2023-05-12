INDIANAPOLIS – Strong thunderstorms are underway across the Hoosier state through Sunday.

Saturday severe weather risk

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather in portions of western Indiana Saturday. Isolated hail and damaging wind will be the main concerns for Saturday. Showers and storms may exist as early as Saturday morning, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the development for stronger storms in the afternoon.

Quick Saturday Planner

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s for Saturday. Peaks of sunshine will be around in the first part of the day, followed by cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms.

Severe weather threat increases by Sunday

There’s a chance that we see more widespread, stronger storms by Sunday this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an increased risk to experience severe weather across central and southern portions of Indiana Sunday. This increased severe threat extends into Kentucky as well. Once again, the primary concerns for these storms will be hail and damaging winds.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast