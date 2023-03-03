INDIANAPOLIS – We have a multiple-hazard storm system moving through Indiana this afternoon and evening. This is a complex storm with several impacts possible. Let’s get into it.

Southeastern Indiana still has the chance for strong to severe storms with heavy rain and damaging winds being the primary threats. Stay weather aware.

Flooding concerns in Indiana

Heavy rain continues to fall across the state on top of the already saturated ground from the wet February. A Flood Watch continues until 1 a.m. tonight. Another 1″-1.5″ is still possible. Flooding and standing water are still a concern. As always, turn around, and don’t drown. Heavy downpours and low visibility are also going to be an issue as people drive around for their Friday night plans. Take it slow.

Damaging wind gusts continue into the overnight

A High Wind Warning has been issued for parts of central Indiana until 1 a.m. tonight. A Wind Advisory continues for our southern counties until 1 a.m. as well. Damaging wind gusts up to 45-50 mph are possible. This is not from the storm, the storms could produce up to 60 mph wind gusts. Use caution while driving around, there could be debris in the roadways.

Winter weather threats in Indiana

Cold air will wrap around this storm with heavy wet snow possible. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for northern Indiana. Here locally, minor accumulations are not out of the question. Use caution on the roadways.

Weekend forecast, look ahead to next week

This weekend looks dry with mild temperatures in the lower 50s. As we head into early next week, temperatures will be up and down ahead of another system coming in later next week.