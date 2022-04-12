INDIANAPOLIS – While today will be dry and warm, we have a strong storm threat brewing for Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. There’s a lot to talk about with this storm threat.

Let’s start with Tuesday. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower will be possible this afternoon and into the evening. A few showers are possible tonight as well. No severe weather threat with these showers. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds begin to pick up tonight too, gusting up to 30 mph.

Severe storms Wednesday in Indiana

Now, let’s talk about Wednesday. We will have what looks like two rounds of storms. The first round will be in the morning hours. Heavy rain will be likely. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s.







Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday evening.

The second round is the round for concern. This round will come in Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours. Strong to severe will be likely as we head into Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain in Indiana Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain in Indiana Wednesday evening.

All threats of severe weather are possible.

All threats of severe weather will be possible: damaging winds up to 70 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls, heavy rain, flooding, as well as tornadoes. This threat is mainly in the overnight hours. That means: you will not be able to see anything, it will be dark; you will likely be sleeping. You need to have a way to receive warnings other than outdoor sirens, do not rely on them to wake you up.

After the storms

These storms will move out of here Thursday morning. Thursday temperatures will top off in the lower 60s, very seasonal for this time of year. We will have a few clouds as well. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Friday will be seasonal with a shower or two but most of us stay dry. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a few shower chances as well.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast.