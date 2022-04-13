INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the day for the severe weather threat we have been forecasting to arrive in Indiana. This severe threat extends beyond the Hoosier state, as this is expected to be a region-wide severe weather outbreak.

Early day overview

After a few isolated severe weather days, the first widespread threat of the season comes our way today. We begin the day with clouds and a couple of showers & storms this morning. Temperatures this morning will primarily remain in the low to mid 60s range with a little bit of humidity outside as well.

Region-wide severe weather threat TODAY:



-we start off calm, dry, warm this morning

-heaviest/severe storms firing up as early as evening commute

-Slight flooding risk with 0.5-2.0" of rainfall across the state

-damaging winds is a major threat with these storms #INwx pic.twitter.com/qjppzkrAy9 — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) April 13, 2022

About the first round of showers and storms (Wednesday)

Non-severe showers & storms will continue through the early afternoon as well. Clouds will remain quite thick, though peeks of sun are possible as we catch a break in the rain during the mid/late afternoon. At this time, a strong line of storms will be developing to our west. In order to keep the severe threat low, we need morning/afternoon precipitation to linger as late a possible. This would use up some of the energy that the approaching line will feed off of.

Severe storm threat tonight (Wednesday)

The greatest chance for severe weather comes between 5-11pm today. A couple rogue storms cells may enter the state at the beginning of the time frame with the main line entering a 1-2 hours later. Damaging wind is the primary threat as low level wind will be very strong. A few tornadoes will be possible as well with a fair amount of spin in the atmosphere. Large hail remains possible, but unlikely. In Indiana, the highest threat remains in the southwest part of the state.

What we’ll be focusing on Thursday morning

We’ll take inventory of storm reports. This could be anything from power outages, wind reports, hail, and monitoring National Weather Service chat for any possible tornado surveying that may be taking place. You’ll be fully briefed with the latest information on severe storms after they pass. Then looking ahead to a nicer wrap to the week in weather.

After the storms pass

We have a rocky Wednesday to get through–no doubt about that. However, much nicer weather is on the way as we wrap up the week. Storms will clear out ahead of Thursday morning and temperatures will drop back into the 40s. The sun will stick around all day on Thursday and we’ll enjoy a beautiful end to the week. Cooler weather returns later on in the weekend.

Looking ahead, 7-day forecast

