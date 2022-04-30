INDIANAPOLIS – Strong evening storms may pose a severe weather threat in Indiana Saturday.

Live radar updates:

Severe warnings throughout the day

No warnings have been issued yet.

This section will be updated all day as new severe weather warnings are issued. Make sure to check back in frequently.

The storm environment

We’re in a nice plume of moisture, tapping into some gulf energy. Dew point temperature is at 60° in Indianapolis by 5:30 p.m. Warm air from the south is being pushed in at the surface. Check out the surface flow as several thunderstorms in the area:

Timing out storms Saturday evening

Saturday night, especially after sunset is when storms entering the state will pick up extra energy. After 7 p.m. is when we expect stronger storms to increase with severe potential. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Radar by 9 p.m. is expected to be very active. Heavy downpours and excessive lighting will also be a concern with these storms.

Severe threat may linger overnight into early Sunday morning

We will continue to monitor storms throughout the evening and overnight hours into early Sunday. Make sure you check in with our social media accounts outside of show times if you wake up to some rumbles of thunder late Saturday night – early Sunday morning. We will be here analyzing radar and updating our channels with the storm information you need to know, should storms continue to stay strong overnight.

Severe weather outlook

The entire state is at risk for strong thunderstorms to reach severe criteria. Isolated instances in the green space. A better chance for stronger storms in the yellow.

The all-clear is expected early Sunday morning

We are expecting things to start quickly drying out Sunday morning. The day will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures after the storms pass. Cloudy skies begin to break down by 9 a.m.