INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Indiana today. A passing cold front will then leave temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than average in the upcoming week.

Severe weather potential Sunday

Sunday we could see some one-off stronger showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center does have part of Indiana at a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather. There is an added section for a slight risk (level 2). Timing would be Sunday afternoon to evening. After the storms pass, colder air takes over once again in Indiana.

Timing out the Sunday storms

We could see an isolated thunderstorm early Sunday, but the better chance for stronger storms to turn severe will be after the sun sets. We will be here monitoring these storms outside of show times Sunday, so if the atmosphere starts cooking, make sure you turn the channel to CBS4 to stay weather aware! You can flip through this slide show to see when some of those stronger storms appear.

Big cool down next week

Enjoy the warmer air while we have it! Our pattern changes quite a bit as we start off next week. We’re in the warm section of air currently (on the left) then we move into the cooler pattern (right) by Monday!

woah! Here's a weather stat to put this April into perspective:



We've had more 60+ degree days this past December (a record-setting 11 days) than we've had so far this April! (9 including today).



A high of at least 60 was "normal" starting April 4th. #INwx — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) April 23, 2022

