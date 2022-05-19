A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for south-central Indiana until 8pm. 1-2″ diameter hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. Strong storms will move across the southern half of the state tonight and a quick inch or two of rain is likely as a warm front passes. The heaviest rain will be over by 3am and Friday will be a warmer day with sunny skies and gusty winds tp to 35 mph.

The record high for Friday is 90°, set in 1977. We’ll approach that record tomorrow. A cold front will push this way Saturday and cause another round of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning and scattered storms will develop again Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the front temperatures will stay mild on Saturday with highs in the 80s. The cold front will move across the state Sunday and skies will clear after a few early morning showers. Sunday will be cooler with highs near 70°.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for south-central Indiana until 8pm.

Strong storms are likely this evening.

Expect a windy, warm Friday.

More rain is likely Saturday.

Temperatures will cool down this weekend.